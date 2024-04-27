Open Menu

Sudanese Filmmakers Shine Light On War's 'silent Problems'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Sudanese filmmakers shine light on war's 'silent problems'

Egypt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Sudanese directors and actors were in Egypt this week hoping to use the power of cinema to shine a light on the war devastating their country and on world indifference.

Fighting broke out in mid-April last year between Sudan's regular army, headed by the country's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions more to flee their homes, triggering acute food shortages and a dire humanitarian crisis in the already impoverished country.

This desperation was highlighted at the Aswan International Women Film Festival through five Sudanese short films.

"We must speak about ourselves and our silent problems, even through a simple artistic production," Sudanese actress and human rights activist Eiman Yousif told AFP.

Related Topics

World Army Film And Movies Egypt Aswan Sudan Women Million

Recent Stories

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

9 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

9 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

9 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

9 hours ago
 Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

9 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

9 hours ago
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

9 hours ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

9 hours ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

9 hours ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway ..

Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track

9 hours ago
 Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police

Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police

9 hours ago

More Stories From World