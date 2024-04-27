Sudanese Filmmakers Shine Light On War's 'silent Problems'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Egypt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Sudanese directors and actors were in Egypt this week hoping to use the power of cinema to shine a light on the war devastating their country and on world indifference.
Fighting broke out in mid-April last year between Sudan's regular army, headed by the country's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions more to flee their homes, triggering acute food shortages and a dire humanitarian crisis in the already impoverished country.
This desperation was highlighted at the Aswan International Women Film Festival through five Sudanese short films.
"We must speak about ourselves and our silent problems, even through a simple artistic production," Sudanese actress and human rights activist Eiman Yousif told AFP.
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated8 minutes ago
-
PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores8 minutes ago
-
NFL will allow players to wear Guardian Cap helmets in games7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results7 hours ago
-
US troops to leave Chad in second African state withdrawal7 hours ago
-
Plastics pollution may be solved without production cap: Canada minister7 hours ago
-
Biden stalls on menthol cigarette ban fearing Black vote backlash7 hours ago
-
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open7 hours ago
-
6,000 French police to welcome Olympic torch amid bonus boost7 hours ago
-
Taiwan hit by several quakes, strongest reaching 6.1-magnitude8 hours ago