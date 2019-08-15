Afghan special forces have destroyed a munitions depot that belonged to the Taliban radical movement in the eastern Logar province, local media reported on Thursday, citing the Special Operations Corps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Afghan special forces have destroyed a munitions depot that belonged to the Taliban radical movement in the eastern Logar province, local media reported on Thursday, citing the Special Operations Corps.

The special forces discovered the depot in the Charkh district, the Khaama Press news Agency said.

The Afghan National Army regularly holds counterterrorism operations against armed anti-government groups. At the same time, the United States and the Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in return for assurances that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.