Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks With Taliban - President Ashraf Ghani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani confirmed on Tuesday Kabul's firm commitment to negotiations with the Taliban radical movement despite all the "suffering", pointing to the multiple sacrifices already made.

"We have shown commitment, courage and conviction.

We have maintained our defensive positions in the battlefield even in the face of a huge surge in violence against our people since February, we have agreed to the release of over 5,000 Taliban prisoners, some of them guilty of crimes against humanity. We've made sacrifices over and over again. Despite our suffering I want to be very clear that our commitment to negotiations with the Taliban remains firm. Our negotiating team remains steadfast in their commitment to talks in Doha. We must bring an end to the violence," Ghani said at the Afghanistan 2020 Geneva Conference.