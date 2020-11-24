UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Government Remains Committed To Peace Talks With Taliban - President Ashraf Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:28 PM

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks With Taliban - President Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani confirmed on Tuesday Kabul's firm commitment to negotiations with the Taliban radical movement despite all the "suffering", pointing to the multiple sacrifices already made

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani confirmed on Tuesday Kabul's firm commitment to negotiations with the Taliban radical movement despite all the "suffering", pointing to the multiple sacrifices already made.

"We have shown commitment, courage and conviction.

We have maintained our defensive positions in the battlefield even in the face of a huge surge in violence against our people since February, we have agreed to the release of over 5,000 Taliban prisoners, some of them guilty of crimes against humanity. We've made sacrifices over and over again. Despite our suffering I want to be very clear that our commitment to negotiations with the Taliban remains firm. Our negotiating team remains steadfast in their commitment to talks in Doha. We must bring an end to the violence," Ghani said at the Afghanistan 2020 Geneva Conference.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Doha Geneva February 2020 Ashraf Ghani All

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

25 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

17 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

18 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

18 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

18 minutes ago

Shanghai Cancels Hundreds of Flights Due to Local ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.