Afghan Interpreter on Dutch Evacuation List Murdered in Kabul - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) An Afghan interpreter who was selected to be evacuated to the Netherlands has been murdered in Kabul, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, citing the victim's family and sources from the Dutch government.

The interpreter reportedly worked for the European police mission (EUPOL) in Afghanistan. The Netherlands, as a party to the mission, had agreed to fly the man out.

The victim's family were cited as saying that a militant from the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) went to his house and, after confirming the man's identity, shot him with an AK-47.

Out of fear for his life, the man had been spending each night in different places, according to the report.

As noted by the broadcaster, it is difficult to confirm if the Taliban were responsible for the murder.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, many countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomatic missions, and locals who had cooperated with them. Many Afghans tried to escape their home country owing to the precarious security situation.