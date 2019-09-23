UrduPoint.com
Afghan National Security Council Pays Tribute To Taliban's High-Profile Victims

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:05 PM

The National Security Council of Afghanistan has compiled a book titled "Thousands of Crimes" with photos and names of tribal leaders, religious leaders, religious scholars and young intellectuals killed by Taliban attacks across 16 of the country's provinces, the council's spokesman Kabir Haqmal said on Monday

"These people, whose profiles were published, were Afghanistan's largest [human] capital. They were killed by a conspiracy, and the killings are ongoing," Haqmal said at a press conference.

The council published these profiles to expose the crimes of the Taliban to the public and prosecute them, and the public understands how important and influential those victims were, he noted.

"This series of books will continue and will include all the killings that have been done to destabilize Afghanistan and kill the leaders and educated people," the spokesman said.

The Taliban said, commenting on the book release, that the slain men were working for the United States.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades. Most recently, ahead of the country's upcoming presidential election, scheduled for September 28, violence has escalated.

