Afghan Security Forces Kill 10 Taliban Militants, Injure 13 Others - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Afghan defense ministry said on Thursday that offensive operations in the country's north by the National Security Forces (ANDSF) overnight Thursday left 10 members of the Taliban movement (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) killed and 13 others injured.

"10 #Taliban terrorists including 2 Chechen #terrorists & one of their laser commanders were killed and 13 others were wounded in offensive operations conducted by #ANDSF & Public Uprising Forces in Faizabad - Baharak highways, #Badakhshan province, last night," the military tweeted.

Afghanistan has been for years engulfed in clashes between the government forces and the Taliban, who have stepped up the offensive as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.