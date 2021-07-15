UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Security Forces Kill 10 Taliban Militants, Injure 13 Others - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Afghan Security Forces Kill 10 Taliban Militants, Injure 13 Others - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Afghan defense ministry said on Thursday that offensive operations in the country's north by the National Security Forces (ANDSF) overnight Thursday left 10 members of the Taliban movement (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) killed and 13 others injured.

"10 #Taliban terrorists including 2 Chechen #terrorists & one of their laser commanders were killed and 13 others were wounded in offensive operations conducted by #ANDSF & Public Uprising Forces in Faizabad - Baharak highways, #Badakhshan province, last night," the military tweeted.

Afghanistan has been for years engulfed in clashes between the government forces and the Taliban, who have stepped up the offensive as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Faizabad From Government

Recent Stories

England to end COVID-19 restrictions

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Army’s officer, solider embrace martyrd ..

15 minutes ago

OFID extends US$75m loan to Bangladesh to improve ..

25 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

31 minutes ago

No toll, free parking in Abu Dhabi during Eid holi ..

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.29 a barrel W ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.