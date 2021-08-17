UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:41 PM

The forces of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh have recaptured the Charikar area in the Parwan Povince north of Kabul from the Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia); currently, battles with the Taliban are taking place on the outskirts of the Panjshir Gorge in the vicinity of this province, a military source in Kabul told Sputnik

"The forces of the first vice-president of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, have regained control over the Charikar region in Parwan province. Fighting is now going on in the Panjshir region," the source said.

A strategically important road passes through Charikar through the Salang tunnel, which connects Kabul with Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in northern Afghanistan.

Earlier, Saleh said that unlike the fled President Ashraf Ghani, he remained in the country and, according to the constitution, was the caretaker president.

