UrduPoint.com

Afghan Women Call For Respect In Rare Protest

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:53 PM

Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

Defiant Afghan women held a rare protest Thursday saying they were willing to accept the burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Defiant Afghan women held a rare protest Thursday saying they were willing to accept the burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule.

"It is our right to have education, work and security," the group of around 50 female demonstrators chanted, waving placards on the streets of Afghanistan's western city of Herat.

During the Taliban's first stint in power, before being ousted by a US-led invasion in 2001, women and girls were mostly denied education and employment.

Burqas became mandatory in public, women could not leave home without a male companion, and street protests were unthinkable.

"We are here to ask for our rights," Fereshta Taheri, one of the demonstrators, told AFP by phone.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Protest Education Herat Male Women Employment

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' infl ..

Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' influx from Afghanistan witnessed: ..

55 seconds ago
 Section 144 imposed at exam premises

Section 144 imposed at exam premises

58 seconds ago
 'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies aged 9 ..

'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies aged 96

59 seconds ago
 Distt admin hold open court to address public grie ..

Distt admin hold open court to address public grievances

1 minute ago
 Irish Regulator Fines WhatsApp $266Mln for Noncomp ..

Irish Regulator Fines WhatsApp $266Mln for Noncompliance With Transparency Oblig ..

9 minutes ago
 Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.