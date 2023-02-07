Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologists

The number of aftershocks after the recent deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria began to decline, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The number of aftershocks after the recent deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria began to decline, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Tuesday.

"Here is the time evolution of the earthquake activity (magnitude vs time) since the M7.

8 earthquake. The number of aftershocks have started to decrease. We hope the decrease further accentuate to allow the population to find some rest," the EMSC said on Twitter.

The graph attached to the message shows that after two powerful earthquakes, the frequency of shocks begins to decrease.