Air Moldova Launches Sale Of Tickets For Flights From Chisinau To Moscow

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Moldovan air company Air Moldova opened on Friday the sale of tickets for flights from Chisinau to Moscow and back.

Earlier on Friday, the company informed customers that it would resume direct flights to Moscow from October 1.

According to the Air Moldova website, tickets for the Chisinau-Moscow flight will cost from $391 to $478. The company noted that in the beginning, it will have three flights a week.

Moldova closed its airspace the day after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In March, the authorities allowed the opening of an air corridor from Chisinau airport to the western border, but the Moldovan sky remained closed in the eastern direction.

