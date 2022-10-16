Air Raid Alert Declared in Kiev, Zaporizhzhia - Local Administrations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Air alert has been declared in Kiev and in the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by the Ukrainian military, local administrations said on Sunday.

"An air alert has been declared in Kiev! We ask everyone to urgently proceed to civil shelters," the Kiev city administration said on Telegram.

Ukrainian military administration of the part of the Zaporizhzhia region also announced an air raid alert.

Later in the day, air raid sirens were announced in almost all regions of Ukraine, according to regional military administrations.

In particular, air raid alert warnings and calls to go to shelters were published in the Telegram channels of the Poltava, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Sumy regional military administrations, as well as the mayor's office of Khmelnytskyi.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been going on throughout the week. On Saturday, Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged due to a morning missile attack. Residents of several regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.