Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received Ambassador Ahmed Abdel Sadouq, the Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Saudi Arabia and its permanent representative to the OIC on June 06, 2021, in his office at the headquarters of the OIC's General Secretariat in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to strengthen relations between the OIC and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.