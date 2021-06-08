UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Receives Algeria's Permanent Representative To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:25 PM

Al-Othaimeen Receives Algeria's Permanent Representative to the OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received Ambassador Ahmed Abdel Sadouq, the Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Saudi Arabia and its permanent representative to the OIC on June 06, 2021, in his office at the headquarters of the OIC's General Secretariat in Jeddah

During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to strengthen relations between the OIC and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to strengthen relations between the OIC and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

