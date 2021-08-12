Algeria Asks EU for Help in Fighting Wildfires

France has dispatched two airplanes to Algeria after the North African country asked the European Union for assistance in extinguishing wildfires, the European Commission said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) France has dispatched two airplanes to Algeria after the North African country asked the European Union for assistance in extinguishing wildfires, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, Algeria activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism asking for 2 firefighting planes.

France fully responded to the request. 2 Canadair planes from France are departing to Algeria today to help fight forest fires," the Commission wrote on Twitter.

Over the recent days, Algeria has been combating massive wildfires in northern mountain areas. Strong winds and hot weather are exacerbating the situation. According to the authorities, the disaster resulted in the death of over 60 people.