Algerians mass in capital in protest at new president

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Huge crowds massed in Algeria 's capital Friday in protest against the election of a former loyalist of deposed leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika as president in a widely boycotted vote , an AFP journalist said.

Demonstrators vowed to keep up their campaign for the total dismantlingof the political system following Abdelmadjid Tebboune's victory in Thursday's poll, which they denounced as "rigged".