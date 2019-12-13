UrduPoint.com
Algerians Mass In Capital In Protest At New President

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:05 PM

Algerians mass in capital in protest at new president

Huge crowds massed in Algeria's capital Friday in protest against the election of a former loyalist of deposed leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika as president in a widely boycotted vote, an AFP journalist said

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Huge crowds massed in Algeria's capital Friday in protest against the election of a former loyalist of deposed leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika as president in a widely boycotted vote, an AFP journalist said.

Demonstrators vowed to keep up their campaign for the total dismantlingof the political system following Abdelmadjid Tebboune's victory in Thursday's poll, which they denounced as "rigged".

