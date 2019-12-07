UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'All Clear' Given For Florida Air Base After Bomb Scare - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:30 AM

'All Clear' Given for Florida Air Base After Bomb Scare - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US security services found no bomb threat at the air base in Florida that has been partially evacuated after a warning, Patrick Air Force Base & Cape Canaveral Air Force Station announced in a statement.

"The all clear has been given for Patrick [Air Force Base]," the Twitter message said on Friday. "Security Forces, [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] and the Fire Department have determined there is no credible threat to the area at this time."

The scare followed a shooting attack at another aviation facility in Florida where a Saudi trainee killed three people and injured at least seven before being shot dead.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Twitter Saudi Florida All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

2 hours ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

4 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

4 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

4 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

4 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.