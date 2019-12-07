'All Clear' Given for Florida Air Base After Bomb Scare - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US security services found no bomb threat at the air base in Florida that has been partially evacuated after a warning, Patrick Air Force Base & Cape Canaveral Air Force Station announced in a statement.

"The all clear has been given for Patrick [Air Force Base]," the Twitter message said on Friday. "Security Forces, [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] and the Fire Department have determined there is no credible threat to the area at this time."

The scare followed a shooting attack at another aviation facility in Florida where a Saudi trainee killed three people and injured at least seven before being shot dead.