UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All NATO Allies Called On US To Remain In Open Skies Treaty - Reports

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:50 AM

All NATO Allies Called on US to Remain in Open Skies Treaty - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) All NATO allies called during an emergency meeting of ambassadors on the United States to refrain from leaving the Open Skies Treaty, Greek media reported.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he would pull out of the treaty until Russia adheres to it. Washington is set to cease its participation in the treaty within six months, although the president believes that there is "a very good chance" to make a new agreement or do something to save the treaty. Russia has denied any violations of the treaty and said a US withdrawal would undermine the global security system.

"All allies have called on the United States to remain a party to the agreement," a diplomatic source told the AMNA news agency.

The French Foreign Ministry has also issued a joint statement of 11 countries - France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden - which expressed regret over the US decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.

"The Open Skies Treaty is a crucial element of the confidence-building framework that was created over the past decades in order to improve transparency and security across the Euro-Atlantic area," the joint statement said.

The statement also pointed out the countries' readiness to continue dialogue with Russia as well as called on Moscow to lift restrictions on flights over Kaliningrad.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. The agreement allows all the countries that have ratified it to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington France Trump Germany Luxembourg Kaliningrad Spain Italy Belgium Portugal Czech Republic United States Sweden Finland Netherlands Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

25 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jord ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.