All Russian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 01:56 PM

All Russian peacekeepers deployed to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization mission have returned to home turf aboard 10 military planes, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

"All 10 aircraft with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO arrived from Kazakhstan at the Severny (Ivanovo) airfield," the ministry said in a statement.

