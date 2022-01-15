All Russian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

All Russian peacekeepers deployed to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization mission have returned to home turf aboard 10 military planes, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) All Russian peacekeepers deployed to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization mission have returned to home turf aboard 10 military planes, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"All 10 aircraft with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO arrived from Kazakhstan at the Severny (Ivanovo) airfield," the ministry said in a statement.