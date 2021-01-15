UrduPoint.com
All Vietnamese Citizens Above 60 Years Old To Be Covered By Health Insurance In 2021

Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

All Vietnamese Citizens Above 60 Years Old to Be Covered by Health Insurance in 2021

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Vietnam is planning to implement the last phase of its national program on granting all senior citizens aged 60 and above free health insurance in 2021, the government's official online newspaper reported on Friday.

"Viet Nam is determined to ensure social insurance coverage for all the elderly people nationwide by 2021, said Deputy General Director of Viet Nam Social Security (VSS) Tran Dinh Lieu at a meeting of the Viet Nam National Committee on Ageing (VNCA) on January 15," the newspaper said.

At the moment, more than 12 million elderly citizens of Vietnam out of 13 have health insurance.

Vietnam has already spent nearly $780 million to implement social assistance programs for the country's elderly population, according to the government's newspaper.



