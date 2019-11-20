Ambassador brings Pompeo deeper into in Trump impeachment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A US envoy said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed him to coordinate Ukraine policy with President Donald Trump 's lawyer, further implicating the top US diplomat in the impeachment drama.

Gordon Sondland -- the US ambassador to the European Union who, unlike previous diplomats who testified in the inquiry, is a political appointee allied with Trump -- also said that the State Department withheld documents vital for his appearance before lawmakers.

Sondland said Pompeo had directed the US pointman on Ukraine, Kurt Volker, to speak with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who was pushing Ukraine to investigate Trump's domestic rival Joe Biden.

He said Pompeo's stance did not change even after diplomats complained that Giuliani was meeting with an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor without their knowledge.

"Even as late as September 24, Secretary Pompeo was directing Kurt Volker to speak with Rudy Giuliani," Sondland said.

That is the same day that the White House released a July call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "do us a favor," leading Democrats to move to impeach him.