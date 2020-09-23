Ambassador in Berlin Confirms That Russian Diplomats Requested Consular Access to Navalny

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev confirmed that Russian diplomats had requested consular access to Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, but they have not received any answer yet.

"First of all, we wish Mr. Navalny good health and a speedy recovery. We have officially requested consular access to Mr.

Navalny," Nechayev said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper in response to a question whether Russian diplomats had contact with Navalny.

Nechaev added that the request was made on the basis of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which gives consular employees such a right.

"He is Russian citizen and wants to return to Russia. There is also no answer to this request," Nechaev added.