UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Calls Upcoming Presidential Election In Syria Illegitimate

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Ankara Calls Upcoming Presidential Election in Syria Illegitimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Ankara believes that the upcoming presidential election in Syria slated for late May will be illegitimate, given the fact that millions of Syrian refugees outside the country will be deprived of their voting rights, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said on Friday.

"The presidential elections announced by the Syrian regime to be held on 26 May 2021 are incompatible with the criteria of the road map put forward by the UNSC Resolution 2254. The elections, depriving almost 7 million Syrians in diaspora of the suffrage, which are far from being free and fair, cannot be considered as legitimate by the international community," Bilgic told reporters.

Syrian Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said on Wednesday that President Bashar Assad had put forward his candidacy for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Western countries have said on multiple occasions that they will not recognize the election if it does not follow United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which states that the UNSC supports free and fair elections, pursuant to the new constitution and held under UN supervision.

Related Topics

Election Resolution United Nations Syria Parliament Road Ankara May From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Brajkovic leads from start to win Men’s Open tit ..

12 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 144 million

14 minutes ago

Creating a sustainable ecosystem: OPPO is doing ou ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan won the toss, decides to bowl first in 2n ..

29 minutes ago

What property of Nawaz Sharif is being auctioned i ..

60 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik shares tough gym routine with fans

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.