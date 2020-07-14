Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday rejected the EU's condemnation regarding the turning of Istanbul's Hagia Sophia cathedral into a mosque, recalling that mosques in Spain were transformed into Christian churches

On Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that EU foreign ministers condemned Ankara's decision to convert Hagia Sophia from a museum back into a mosque, noting it may fuel mistrust between religious communities.

"We reject criticism from the EU. This is an issue related to our sovereignty. As our ancestors kept Hagia Sophia, so will we. Namaz will be held there, but access for visitors will also be open.

There are mosques in Spain that were turned into churches. Well, what do we do now � condemn and demand that they be turned back into mosques?" Cavusoglu told reporters.

Last week, Turkey's top administrative court, the Council of State, annulled a 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum. Directly afterward, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree that allows its use as a mosque.

The move was not particularly welcomed by the Western world. Austria, France, Greece, Cyprus, Russia and the United States were among the countries to express regrets over Ankara's decision. The Holy See decried the cathedral's conversion as well.