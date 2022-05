Ankara Successfully Tests Homegrown Missile Defense System - Defense Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Ankara has successfully tested domestically produced missile defense system Siper intended to replace Russian S-400 and American Patriot, Turkish Defense Industries Agency President Ismail Demir said on Friday.

"We share the joy of our young engineers who have successfully carried out another test launch of our Siper missile defense system," Demir said on Twitter.

Demir said last December that the Siper long-range missile defense system developed by Turkey could meet or even surpass the characteristics of Russia's S-400.

Turkish media confirmed later that the Siper is being designed as a viable alternative to S-400 and Patriot systems.