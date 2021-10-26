Another Explosion in Uganda Kills 2 People - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Two people died in Uganda as a result of an explosion on a bus traveling from Kampala to Bushenyi, a few hours after the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) took responsibility for an explosion in Kampala, the Uganda Police Force said on Monday.

"A team of bomb experts has been dispatched to Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway, after a deadly explosion occurred on a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus company under registration number UAU 989T, at around 5pm. The bus was traveling from Kampala to Bushenyi," the police wrote on Facebook.

The police confirmed one death as a result of the explosion, with "several other victims including injured persons being evacuated from the scene.

"

The explosion comes three days after a bomb attack in a restaurant in Komamboga, a suburb on the northern outskirts of Kampala, killed a 20-year-old girl and injured three more people. Earlier on Monday, the Islamic State Central Africa Province claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the local newspaper Monitor. The police say that the blast was caused by a "primitive" explosive device planted under the table in the restaurant, dismissing the version of the involvement of a foreign group in the terrorist attack, according to the newspaper.