UrduPoint.com

Anti-mafia Reporter On Trial For 'defaming' Italy's Far-right PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Anti-mafia reporter on trial for 'defaming' Italy's far-right PM

A trial pitting Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against investigative journalist Roberto Saviano opened Tuesday, with the anti-mafia author accused of defamation for an outburst over her stance on migrants

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A trial pitting Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against investigative journalist Roberto Saviano opened Tuesday, with the anti-mafia author accused of defamation for an outburst over her stance on migrants.

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, but took office last month after triumphing at the polls on a nationalist campaign that promised to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Saviano, best known for his international mafia bestseller "Gomorrah", faces up to three years in prison, if convicted.

In a short speech outside the Rome court, he said Meloni's attack on those who save lives at sea was "inhuman".

The case dates back to December 2020 when he was asked on a political tv chat show for a comment on the death of a six-month-old baby from Guinea in a shipwreck.

The baby, Joseph, had been one of 111 migrants rescued by the Open Arms charity ship, but died before he could receive medical attention.

In footage shot by rescuers and shown to Saviano on the chat show, the baby's mother -- who has just been pulled from the sea without Joseph -- can be heard weeping "Where's my baby? Help, I lose my baby!"

Related Topics

Africa Attack Prime Minister Died Rome Italy Guinea December 2020 TV From Best Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif criticizes PTI chief for bor ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif criticizes PTI chief for borrowing heavy loans during four ..

1 minute ago
 WHO recommends immediate skin to skin contact for ..

WHO recommends immediate skin to skin contact for babies born prematurely

1 minute ago
 CTD personnel succumbs to his injuries

CTD personnel succumbs to his injuries

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows to continue promoting tolerance, harm ..

Bilawal vows to continue promoting tolerance, harmony

3 minutes ago
 US Says to Keep Providing Air Defense Systems to U ..

US Says to Keep Providing Air Defense Systems to Ukraine After New Russian Missi ..

3 minutes ago
 Vodafone Set for Price Hikes, Layoffs Across Europ ..

Vodafone Set for Price Hikes, Layoffs Across European Market - Report

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.