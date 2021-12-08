UrduPoint.com

Antibody Measurement Promises Smaller, Quicker Clinical Vaccine Trials - Health Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:00 AM

Antibody Measurement Promises Smaller, Quicker Clinical Vaccine Trials - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Antibody measurements shortly after people were vaccinated against COVID-19 revealed the potential for speedier clinical trials of new vaccine candidates with fewer participants, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

"In people who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, levels of antibodies found in the blood correlated with protection against illness," NIH said in a press release om Tuesday. "The findings show that measurement of certain antibody levels could allow for smaller, faster studies of vaccines against COVID-19 variants."

Researchers with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center measured antibodies of more than 1,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients to look for associations between antibody levels and the risk of symptomatic breakthrough infections, the release said.

The team measured binding antibodies, which bind viruses to tag them for destruction, and neutralizing antibodies, which stop viruses from infecting cells by blocking the parts they need to enter, the release also said.

For people with no detectable neutralizing antibodies, the vaccine was only 51 percent effective. For people with the highest levels, it was 98 percent effective. Both types of antibodies had similar associations with vaccine effectiveness, the release added.

Researchers, however, said it is not yet known whether short-term antibody measures correlate with long-term protection, although study participants will be monitored for two years, according to the release.

Related Topics

Hutchinson Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

2 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

3 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

3 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

3 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.