Any Candidate Denied Registration In Moscow Elections May Appeal It In Court - Peskov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

Any Candidate Denied Registration in Moscow Elections May Appeal It in Court - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Kremlin believes any candidate denied registration in elections may appeal the decision in court, there is no ambiguity, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"Any candidate for a lawmaker's seat, having been denied [registration], is entitled to go to court and appeal the election commission's decision.

The law has a procedure and everything is absolutely clear here and there is no ambiguity," Peskov said.

He said the Kremlin believed all high-profile questions around the Moscow City Duma elections would be answered, and all required checks were being conducted, adding that he was unaware of possible postponement of the elections as it was up to the Central Election Commission.

Peskov said the Kremlin did not see protest rallies in Moscow as a political crisis, because similar things happened in other countries too.

