Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would draw 'serious' response: US

Riga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Any new Russian "aggression" against Ukraine would result in a "serious" response, US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken warned Tuesday in Riga on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial meeting.

"Any escalatory actions by Russia would be of great concern to the United States, as they would be for Latvia, and any renewed aggression would trigger serious consequences," Blinken said at a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics.