UrduPoint.com

Any Russian Incursion In Ukraine A 'disaster For The World': UK PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Any Russian incursion in Ukraine a 'disaster for the world': UK PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned Russia in stark terms against any military action in Ukraine, as Britain joined the US and European allies for crisis talks in Berlin

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned Russia in stark terms against any military action in Ukraine, as Britain joined the US and European allies for crisis talks in Berlin.

"Be in no doubt that if Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine, on any scale whatever, I think that would be a disaster not just for Ukraine but for Russia, it would be a disaster for the world," he told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Berlin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Residents of Sarband complain of encroachments, lo ..

Residents of Sarband complain of encroachments, load shedding

29 seconds ago
 Dr Yasmin condemns explosion, visits Mayo Hospital ..

Dr Yasmin condemns explosion, visits Mayo Hospital

30 seconds ago
 Germany, France to Make Every Effort to Resume Nor ..

Germany, France to Make Every Effort to Resume Normandy Format Work - Baerbock

34 seconds ago
 Supreme Court suspends LHC order to abolish specia ..

Supreme Court suspends LHC order to abolish special quota for backward areas of ..

36 seconds ago
 US Jobless Claims Up 55,000 Last Week, Rising 3rd ..

US Jobless Claims Up 55,000 Last Week, Rising 3rd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

3 minutes ago
 India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Base ..

India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Based BrahMos Cruise Missile -Defe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.