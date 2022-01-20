Any Russian incursion in Ukraine a 'disaster for the world': UK PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday warned Russia in stark terms against any military action in Ukraine, as Britain joined the US and European allies for crisis talks in Berlin

"Be in no doubt that if Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine, on any scale whatever, I think that would be a disaster not just for Ukraine but for Russia, it would be a disaster for the world," he told reporters.