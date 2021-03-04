UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Approval For Vaccines Against COVID-19 Variants To Be Fast-Tracked - UK Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:09 PM

Approval For Vaccines Against COVID-19 Variants to Be Fast-Tracked - UK Regulator

COVID-19 vaccines that are modified to combat new coronavirus variants will not need to go through more time-consuming clinical studies to get approval, as long as manufacturers provide evidence that they produce an immune response, the UK regulatory agency announced on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) COVID-19 vaccines that are modified to combat new coronavirus variants will not need to go through more time-consuming clinical studies to get approval, as long as manufacturers provide evidence that they produce an immune response, the UK regulatory agency announced on Thursday.

The Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement that the new guidance was adopted by the Access Consortium, a coalition of regulatory authorities from the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland.

"Alongside data on the immune response, the vaccine manufacturer would also be expected to provide evidence showing the modified vaccine is safe and is of the expected quality," the MHRA said.

In addition, data from the original robust clinical trials and the ongoing studies on real-world use of the vaccines in millions of people could be used to support any decision by the regulators.

Our priority is to get effective vaccines to the public in as short a time as possible, without compromising on safety. Should any modifications to authorised COVID-19 vaccines be necessary, this regulatory approach should help to do just that," MHRA Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Christian Schneider, was quoted as saying.

The approach is based on the tried and tested regulatory process used for seasonal flu vaccines, which are modified every year to match the new strains.

The announcement comes as at least three variants "of concern" have been identified in the UK so far, including the strain first discovered in Brazil which experts fear could be more resistant to the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines being rolled in the UK.

Related Topics

Australia Canada Singapore Brazil United Kingdom Switzerland Christian From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB CEO Wasim Khan addresses press conference

19 minutes ago

China's AG600 amphibious aircraft begins firefight ..

2 minutes ago

Excise deptt serves sealing notices to 478 propert ..

9 minutes ago

Nine dead, 1008 injured in 946 road traffic crashe ..

9 minutes ago

Another PSL bookie held, gambling articles recover ..

9 minutes ago

Police of twin cities conduct search operation, ar ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.