UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measures To October 11 As New Cases Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Argentina Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measures to October 11 as New Cases Surge

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The Argentine authorities have extended the country's COVID-19 lockdown measures until October 11, the presidential administration said on Friday, one day after a single-day record for new coronavirus disease cases was registered in the South American country.

"The situation on the ground is showing us that COVID-19 continues to evolve. Despite this, as is the case in all countries across the world, emotional fatigue and economic needs have made people relax and not take care ... Therefore, the preventive measures will be in effect throughout the country until October 11," Argentina's presidential office, also known as the Pink House, wrote on Twitter.

The Pink House also noted that the disease is spreading rapidly in rural areas, adding that recommendations would be issued for regional governments to tighten social distancing measures and limit travel.

A nationwide lockdown was issued in Argentina on March 20 and has not been lifted since. The South American country's coronavirus disease case total surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, after a record 12,701 new positive tests were registered over the preceding 24 hours.

Argentina's COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 12,491, according the country's Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

World Twitter Argentina March October All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

2 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

1 hour ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

1 hour ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

2 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

1 hour ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.