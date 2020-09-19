Argentina Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measures to October 11 as New Cases Surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The Argentine authorities have extended the country's COVID-19 lockdown measures until October 11, the presidential administration said on Friday, one day after a single-day record for new coronavirus disease cases was registered in the South American country.

"The situation on the ground is showing us that COVID-19 continues to evolve. Despite this, as is the case in all countries across the world, emotional fatigue and economic needs have made people relax and not take care ... Therefore, the preventive measures will be in effect throughout the country until October 11," Argentina's presidential office, also known as the Pink House, wrote on Twitter.

The Pink House also noted that the disease is spreading rapidly in rural areas, adding that recommendations would be issued for regional governments to tighten social distancing measures and limit travel.

A nationwide lockdown was issued in Argentina on March 20 and has not been lifted since. The South American country's coronavirus disease case total surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, after a record 12,701 new positive tests were registered over the preceding 24 hours.

Argentina's COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 12,491, according the country's Ministry of Health.