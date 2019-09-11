UrduPoint.com
Argentina Secures Soy Grist Export Deal With China After 20-Year Talks - Administration

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Argentina will start the export of soy grist to China after 20 years of negotiations on the issue, the country's presidential administration said in a statement.

A relevant agreement will be signed on Wednesday, according to the release, which stresses that the "historic" deal is a great opportunity for Argentina to enter the world's largest livestock protein consumption market.

Argentina, which is one of the world's major exporters of soy grist, is currently supplying soybeans and soy oil to China.

This year, Argentina expects its total soy grist export to reach 26 million metric tons.

