Argentina Starts Talks With US Regarding Steel, Aluminum Tariffs - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Argentina has started negotiations with the United States to get more details on US President Donald Trump's Monday decision to restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil, a spokesperson of the Argentine Foreign Ministry said.

On Monday, Trump announced on Twitter that "Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies" and therefore "effective immediately" he was going to restore the tariffs on all steel and aluminum that is shipped into the United States from the two countries.

A spokesperson of the Argentine Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by iProfesional on Monday, that US-Argentina negotiations on the issue have already been initiated "at different levels, to see how the issue can be addressed.

According to the spokesperson, Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie has already held phone talks with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, on the issue of steel and aluminum tariffs.

Argentina's production minister Dante Sica said on Monday that Trump's announcement regarding the tariffs was "unexpected" as there had been no sign of an approaching "change in business conditions."

Trump said on his Twitter page that his recent measures, which have seen significant tariffs levied against both China and the European Union, have resulted in a significant boost to the US economy.