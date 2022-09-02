Argentine Police Detain Armed Man Trying to Assassinate Vice President Kirchner - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Argentina's police on Friday detained an armed man who was trying to assassinate Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, local media reported.

The Infobae newspaper reported that the police detained a man who was trying to assassinate Kirchner outside her home.

The TN broadcaster published a photo of the man pointing a handgun at Kirchner while she was standing in a crowd of people greeting her.

Media reported that the vice president was not injured.