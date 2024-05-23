Mirpur Goes In Grip Of Rising Mercury, Paralyzing Daily Life
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Suffering at least 42 degrees Celsius, daily life was partially affected in the lake district of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Suffering at least 42 degrees Celsius, daily life was partially affected in the lake district of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.
Some of the victims, mostly children, were shifted to local private and government hospitals following diarrhea and gastroenteritis caused by the severe hot spell during routine movement, local hospital sources told APP here Thursday evening.
At least two dozen diarrhea- and gastroenteritis-suffering children reportedly landed in hospitals during the past week, an official of the hospital said. He added that some mild heat sufferers were, however, discharged from the hospital after requiring medicare.
Meanwhile, when contacted, seasoned physician of family medicines and medical specialist Dr. Khalid Yousaf of Jinnah Hospital Mirpur advised the people to avoid traveling and coming out of shelters in the sun-shine during the peak hot-spell hours, mostly after noon. If necessary, the people should keep a wet piece of cloth on their heads, wear a cap, or take an umbrella to avert the threat of a hot spell.
Talking to this APP correspondent, Dr. Khalid also advised the frequent use of liquid, hygienic water to be saved from dehydration in the summer, particularly in the going hot spell regime.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity
Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen
Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding
ECC approves $8 million for Roosevelt Hotel
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding day-long visit to UAE
Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage case
Court adjourns acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif
Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch
Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accountability Court No. 2
Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29
Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash forecast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity2 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding2 minutes ago
-
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding day-long visit to UAE1 minute ago
-
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage case33 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif33 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accountability Court No. 242 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns rental power reference till May 2942 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider distributes appointment letters to 49 visually impaired people44 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly passes multiple resolutions of public interests44 minutes ago
-
Edu Ministry, Nestle to renovate 15 schools of ICT48 minutes ago
-
MNA, PESCO Chief call on KP Governor44 minutes ago