Open Menu

Argentina's Milei Sings Hard Rock At Book Launch

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch

In a tie and leather jacket, Argentina's President Javier Milei rocked out in front of thousands of fans during the launch of his latest economics book in Buenos Aires Wednesday night

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In a tie and leather jacket, Argentina's President Javier Milei rocked out in front of thousands of fans during the launch of his latest economics book in Buenos Aires Wednesday night.

"I wanted to do this because I wanted to sing," Milei told spectators, before performing his own version of a local rock song at the Luna Park stadium, which has hosted major sporting events and concerts by international stars.

Then, in another twist, he launched into a lengthy lecture from his 13th book "Capitalism, Socialism and the Neoclassical Trap."

Milei returned to some of his favourite themes which he has brought up in international fora, such as slamming socialism and abortion, which he said was a "mechanism to massacre populations.

"

The 53-year-old libertarian was a political outsider when he was elected last year on a wave of anti-government sentiment, vowing to halt Argentina's decades of economic decline.

The concert saw the return of his rock-star persona, a remnant of his youth playing in a Rolling Stones cover band, which won voters over during his election campaign.

Milei, an economist who became a popular television panelist before entering politics, gave a lesson in liberal economics stretching from ancient Egypt to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

As the evening dragged on, many of the around 10,000 supporters, left.

Related Topics

Election Egypt Buenos Aires Berlin Argentina TV From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, ..

UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research

9 minutes ago
 Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic ..

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition

10 minutes ago
 Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

10 minutes ago
 FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budg ..

FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budget 2024-25

10 minutes ago
 US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-Americ ..

US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday

10 minutes ago
 Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian ..

Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets

10 minutes ago
Acting President stresses to continue work for pre ..

Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity

16 minutes ago
 Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing ..

Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing daily life

16 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen

Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen

16 minutes ago
 Court adjourns social media contempt case proceedi ..

Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding

16 minutes ago

Pakistan celebrates first ‘Int'l Day of Markhor’

9 minutes ago
 Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with state visit, major al ..

Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with state visit, major ally status

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World