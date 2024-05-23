Argentina's Milei Sings Hard Rock At Book Launch
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 11:23 PM
In a tie and leather jacket, Argentina's President Javier Milei rocked out in front of thousands of fans during the launch of his latest economics book in Buenos Aires Wednesday night
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In a tie and leather jacket, Argentina's President Javier Milei rocked out in front of thousands of fans during the launch of his latest economics book in Buenos Aires Wednesday night.
"I wanted to do this because I wanted to sing," Milei told spectators, before performing his own version of a local rock song at the Luna Park stadium, which has hosted major sporting events and concerts by international stars.
Then, in another twist, he launched into a lengthy lecture from his 13th book "Capitalism, Socialism and the Neoclassical Trap."
Milei returned to some of his favourite themes which he has brought up in international fora, such as slamming socialism and abortion, which he said was a "mechanism to massacre populations.
"
The 53-year-old libertarian was a political outsider when he was elected last year on a wave of anti-government sentiment, vowing to halt Argentina's decades of economic decline.
The concert saw the return of his rock-star persona, a remnant of his youth playing in a Rolling Stones cover band, which won voters over during his election campaign.
Milei, an economist who became a popular television panelist before entering politics, gave a lesson in liberal economics stretching from ancient Egypt to the fall of the Berlin Wall.
As the evening dragged on, many of the around 10,000 supporters, left.
Recent Stories
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budget 2024-25
US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday
Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets
Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity
Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing daily life
Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen
Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding
Pakistan celebrates first ‘Int'l Day of Markhor’
Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with state visit, major ally status
More Stories From World
-
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition10 minutes ago
-
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty10 minutes ago
-
US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday10 minutes ago
-
Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets10 minutes ago
-
Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with state visit, major ally status9 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court rejects challenge to South Carolina congressional map9 minutes ago
-
Atlantic faces 'extraordinary' hurricane season: US agency9 minutes ago
-
French media progress against X in legal battle over payments9 minutes ago
-
AI relies on mass surveillance, warns Signal boss9 minutes ago
-
Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash forecast56 minutes ago
-
Iran's Raisi buried after dying in helicopter crash1 hour ago
-
Nine dead, scores hurt as stage collapses at Mexico election rally56 minutes ago