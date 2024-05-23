Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding

The proceedings against the contempt of court case regarding the social media campaign against Justice B Sattar were adjourned without hearing on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The proceedings against the contempt of court case regarding the social media campaign against Justice B Sattar were adjourned without hearing on Thursday.

A bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, and Justice Sardar Ijaz was scheduled to hear the case, but Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani was on leave due to illness.

Consequently, the case falling in the list of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani's court was cancelled.

It may be mentioned here that the court has sought a reply from all parties, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in the case.