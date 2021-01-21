Argentine President Fernandez Gets Inoculated With Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:22 PM
MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez received the first dose of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, local media reported, citing the president's office.
The president was vaccinated this morning at the Posadas hospital, the Razon newspaper reported.