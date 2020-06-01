Arizona Governor Declares State-Wide Curfew Over George Floyd Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Arizona declared a state-wide curfew and emergency for a one-week period amid ongoing anti-racism protests across the United States after an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, died in police custody in Minnesota, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said on Sunday.

"At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I'm issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight [03:00 GMT] and effective for one week," Ducey Tweeted.

Ducey added that now police would have additional tools to combat "lawlessness" across Arizona. Moreover, the declaration paves a way to deploy the US National Guard "to protect life and property throughout the state."

Demonstrators across the US have been protesting against police brutality since May 25, when Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis. Thousands defied curfews, smashing windows, looting stores and burning cars.