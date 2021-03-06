UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Pulls Out Of Eurovision Over Post-war Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Armenia pulls out of Eurovision over post-war crisis

Armenia has withdrawn from the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest because of a political crisis that has gripped the country since last year's war with Azerbaijan, its public broadcaster said on Friday

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ):Armenia has withdrawn from the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest because of a political crisis that has gripped the country since last year's war with Azerbaijan, its public broadcaster said on Friday.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sparked the crisis last November when he agreed a peace deal with Azerbaijan that ended six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region but signed away swathes of territory.

Thousands have taken to the streets in the past week to demand Pashinyan's resignation over the agreement, which many see as a national humiliation.

On Friday, Armenia's public television broadcaster said in a statement that the continuing political fallout means the country will not be taking part in this year's Eurovision, set to be held in the Netherlands in May.

"Recent events, lack of time and other objective circumstances are incompatible with the proper representation of Armenia in the song contest," it said.

Armenia has previously had spats with Eurovision over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian region that broke from Azerbaijan's control during a war in the early 1990s.

Eurovision organisers in 2016 condemned Armenian contestant Iveta Mukuchyan for brandishing the Karabakh flag.

In 2012, Armenia boycotted the song contest when it was hosted by its arch-enemy Azerbaijan.

Despite its reputation as kitsch entertainment, Eurovision has been hit by political rows in the past.

Georgia pulled out in 2009 after its song entry was rejected for making references to Russia's Vladimir Putin following a war between the two countries the previous year.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Netherlands May November 2016 TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

Foreign Spectators Likely to Miss Tokyo Olympics a ..

13 minutes ago

RDIF Delegation Discussed Sputnik V Vaccine With A ..

13 minutes ago

No Traces of Explosion Found at Helicopter Crash S ..

13 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan to hear Ali Gillan ..

13 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 9 more positive for COVID-19 v ..

13 minutes ago

UN Calls on Algeria to Stop Violence Against Hirak ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.