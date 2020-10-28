UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claims About Deadly Smerch Strike On Barda

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:15 PM

The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Wednesday Baku's claims about a Smerch strike on the Barda town by the Armenian military

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Wednesday Baku's claims about a Smerch strike on the Barda town by the Armenian military.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Armenian armed forces shelled the town of Barda, located not far from the Karabakh combat area, using the Smerch rocket launcher.

According to the Azerbaijani military, some people were killed and injured as a result of the attack.

"The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's claims that the Armenian armed forces allegedly struck the town of Barda from the Smerch launcher are groundless and false," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.

