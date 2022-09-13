UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijan Using Artillery, Drones On Border

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 02:30 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Armenian Defense Ministry said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled Armenia's territory near the border using artillery and drones.

"At 00:05 on September 13, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces began intensive shelling from artillery, large-caliber small arms in the direction of Armenian positions near Goris, Sotk and Jermuk," the ministry said in a statement.

