Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijan Using Artillery, Drones on Border

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Armenian Defense Ministry said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled Armenia's territory near the border using artillery and drones.

"At 00:05 on September 13, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces began intensive shelling from artillery, large-caliber small arms in the direction of Armenian positions near Goris, Sotk and Jermuk," the ministry said in a statement.