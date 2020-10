Armenian Foreign Minister in Moscow on Short-Term Working Visit - Spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in Moscow on a short-term working visit, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said.

"The Armenian foreign minister is in Moscow on a short-term working visit," Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.

On Tuesday, she said that the minister's plans included a visit to the United States and a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Earlier reports said Pompeo and Mnatsakanyan were set to meet on October 23.