Armenian President to Visit Russia From May 8-10 - Press Service

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is set to arrive in Moscow on a private visit on Saturday and continue the stay in official capacity on Monday, aide Hasmik Petrosyan told Sputnik

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is set to arrive in Moscow on a private visit on Saturday and continue the stay in official capacity on Monday, aide Hasmik Petrosyan told Sputnik.

"Sarkissian will pay a private visit to Moscow from May 8-9, and the president's working visit will begin on May 10," she said.

Petrosyan did not confirm, however, whether the Armenian president will be attending the May 9 Victory Parade, noting that his participation in public events is yet not planned.

The presidential press service noted that Sarkissian will visit Moscow at his own expense as part of a short vacation.