Armenian President To Visit Russia From May 8-10 - Press Service

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 08:47 PM

Armenian President to Visit Russia From May 8-10 - Press Service

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is set to arrive in Moscow on a private visit on Saturday and continue the stay in official capacity on Monday, aide Hasmik Petrosyan told Sputnik

"Sarkissian will pay a private visit to Moscow from May 8-9, and the president's working visit will begin on May 10," she said.

Petrosyan did not confirm, however, whether the Armenian president will be attending the May 9 Victory Parade, noting that his participation in public events is yet not planned.

The presidential press service noted that Sarkissian will visit Moscow at his own expense as part of a short vacation.

