Armenian Prime Minister Says Important to Maintain Peace

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Friday that the most important task was to maintain the peace that was achieved in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is very important to preserve the peace that was achieved, make it last, if possible -- forever.

The important goal is to have security around Armenia and Artsakh [Armenia's name for Nagorno-Karabakh], ensure that Lachin mountain pass works smoothly," Pashinyan said in his address to the nation.