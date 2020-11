Armenian Prime Minister Says to Address Nation Within Next 90 Minutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikl Pashinyan said Friday he would address the nation in the next 90 minutes.

"In next 90 minutes, I will make a statement on television," Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Opposition has been organizing rallies in Yerevan to protest Pashinyan's decision to sign a ceasefire agreement on Karabakh.

On November 10, Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev issues a joint statement, which announced a ceasefire in Karabakh and deployment of a Russian peacekeeper mission in the region.