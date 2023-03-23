Arming Ukraine With Foreign Weapons Brings Nuclear Apocalypse Closer - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Deliveries of foreign weapons to Ukraine bring the possibility of a nuclear apocalypse closer to the world, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told media, including Ria Novosti, in an interview.

"Every day of deliveries of foreign weapons to Ukraine ultimately brings this very nuclear apocalypse closer," Medvedev said.