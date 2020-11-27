The Association of Southeast Asian Nations for the first time topped the list of China's largest trading partners in the first half of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic shocks, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations for the first time topped the list of China's largest trading partners in the first half of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic shocks, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.

The remarks were made during an address to the online ASEAN-China business and Investment Summit.

"For more than 10 consecutive years, China has been ASEAN's largest trade partner. Notably, we recently witnessed ASEAN becoming China's largest trade partner for the first time in the first 6 months of 2020 as the trade turnover amounted to US$300bn, in which the Viet Nam-China figure accounts for 20%," the prime minister said, as quoted by the government's online newspaper.

The ASEAN brings together Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Vietnam holds the ASEAN chairmanship this year.