Asian Countries From BRICS, SCO Interested in Arctic Cooperation With Russia - Korchunov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Asian countries that are members of the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are interested in cooperation with Russia in the Arctic, these intentions are of a strategic nature, Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian foreign ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, told Sputnik.

"Traditionally, countries of the Asian region demonstrate great interest in the development of interaction in high latitudes.

These are the countries that also demonstrate outstripping rates of economic development. Many of them are members of the BRICS, the SCO," Korchunov said.

He added that this interest is not opportunistic, but has a long-term perspective of cooperation and is based on strategic calculations.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is interested in open and stable cooperation in the Arctic, and considers it necessary to involve non-regional countries and associations.