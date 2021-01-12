UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Dead In Japan Amid Record Snowfall - Reports

Tue 12th January 2021

At Least 10 Dead in Japan Amid Record Snowfall - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The number of people who have died as a result of heavy snowfall in Japan has gone up to 10, while over 300 people have been injured, the NHK broadcaster reports.

Four of the deaths were reported in Niigata Prefecture; 148 people were injured there, NHK said on Tuesday. In Fukui Prefecture, 64 people were injured.

In Toyama Prefecture, where a record of over 100 centimeters of snowfall was reported for the first time in 35 years, two people died while another 91 were injured.

One person died and 38 were wounded in Ishikawa Prefecture and another two people were injured in Gifu.

Northern and western regions of Japan were hit by heavy snowfall last week. Major traffic disruptions have been reported in various regions and multiple flights have been cancelled. Supply routes and train services have also been affected.

Most of the injuries reported amid the record snowfall have occurred due to falls, while the reported deaths predominantly happened as people tried to clear the rooftops of snow.

